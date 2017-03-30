Australia Gets Hit With A Sharknado … Sort Of

Cyclone Debbie led to flooding in Queensland, Australia and reportedly dropped a bull shark onto an inland road!

It may have been a cyclone, not a tornado, but sharks out of water is a scary thought.

“Think it’s safe to go back in the water? Think again!” Queensland Fire and Emergency tweeted, “A bull shark washed up in Ayr. Stay out of floodwater.”

The area in Queensland also got a month’s worth of rain in just 24 hours!

Luckily, only one reported major injury has been reported.

No Tara Reid or Ian Ziering sitings have been reported.

