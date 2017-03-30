Huge Mural Of A’s Mascot ‘Stomper’ Now On Display In Oakland

A new mural has sprung up in downtown Oakland at the corner of 19th & Webster. A giant elephant decked out in A’s gear arrived this past Monday just in time the 2017 season, which kicks off for the A’s Monday night April 3rd at the Coliseum.

Art group The Illuminaries were commissioned by the team to create the 105-foot mural, which took three weeks to create.

Oakland A's fans autographing the downtown mural. How are your tagging skills @DaveKaval? You're up next! #RootedInOakland 🌳🐘⚾ pic.twitter.com/cv6MB55TJq — Oakland A's 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) March 28, 2017

The mural is a bit more of a badass take on A’s mascot, Stomper.

Had a blast with #HellaSpring in Mesa!🌵⚾🌵 Time to head back to the Bay! #RootedInOakland 🌳🐘⚾ A post shared by Stomper (@stomper00) on Mar 18, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

If you visit the mural you can sign it yourself – just like Stomper did.

At a time when the Raiders have announced that they will be leaving the east bay for Las Vegas & the Warriors are set to move across the Bay to San Francisco – Props to the A’s for continuing to do cool things IN Oakland. Expect an announcement on a location for their new ballpark in the city within the next few months.

