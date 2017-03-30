Huge Mural Of A’s Mascot ‘Stomper’ Now On Display In Oakland

March 30, 2017 11:26 AM
Filed Under: mural, Oakland Athletics

A new mural has sprung up in downtown Oakland at the corner of 19th & Webster. A giant elephant decked out in A’s gear arrived this past Monday just in time the 2017 season, which kicks off for the A’s Monday night April 3rd at the Coliseum.

Art group The Illuminaries were commissioned by the team to create the 105-foot mural, which took three weeks to create.

Oakland A’s Announce That They Will Be Building A New Ballpark In Oakland

The mural is a bit more of a badass take on A’s mascot, Stomper.

If you visit the mural you can sign it yourself – just like Stomper did.

At a time when the Raiders have announced that they will be leaving the east bay for Las Vegas & the Warriors are set to move across the Bay to San Francisco – Props to the A’s for continuing to do cool things IN Oakland. Expect an announcement on a location for their new ballpark in the city within the next few months.

For more – head to MLB.com.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live