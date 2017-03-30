Joss Whedon May Be Writing And Directing A ‘Batgirl’ Movie

According to Variety, Joss Whedon is in negotiations to create a stand alone film about DC Comics’ ‘Batgirl’ character.

Whendon has previously been heavily associated with the Marvel Universe after writing both The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron and creating TV’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.

‘Batgirl’ first appeared in 1961 (BATMAN #139) and centers around Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham City police commissioner James Gordon.

No casting or production schedule has been announced.

