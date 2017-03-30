Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 03.30.17

With Thursday here at last, it means that Kevin Klein Live has another Double Trouble Thursday podcast to deliver to the masses. Today’s podcast included a return of three beloved guests that love marijuana together for one wonderful chat: Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme of Broken Lizard and Weed Grandma! It’s been a long time since we’ve been able to hear from any of those three, so getting them all together made the event feel oh so special, especially with Weed Grandma giving a review to Broken Lizard’s own Super Troopers.

Plus, with an array of stories of airplane flights suffering from major pilot issues in the past few days, it got Kevin wondering what experiences listeners have had in the past that were near-death experiences. Plenty of listeners from all over the Bay Area shared their stories, which ranged to issues with getting shot at a rowdy house party to getting electrocuted so bad that they don’t remember getting visited by paramedics moments later. It’s the sort of topic that makes you thankful you barely have too much danger in your daily life.

Also on today’s podcast:

Playing a new game with everyone’s favorite band from Canada called Nickelback Song Or Children’s Toy Song

New information on children from cousins breeding isn’t as harmful as once assumed

Due to a little too much honestly, Ally earns herself yet another nickname

And more!

