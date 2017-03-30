San Rafael Minor League Baseball Team Hosting “Alternative Facts Night”

The San Rafael Pacifics are playing the Sonoma Stompers on August 4, 2017 for your standard, summer Friday night minor league baseball game, right? Well, yes, but this one’s a little different. You see, it’s the first ever “Alternative Facts Night” at Albert Park in San Rafael.

3 to 5 million fans are expected to descend on the 1,000-seat ballpark for the historic event. The “hugest crowd in the history of sports” in fact.

It is WRONG that so many haters have dismissed us as being FAKE! Very sad! — San Rafael Pacifics (@SRPacifics) March 30, 2017

On our Alternative Facts Night, we will present the best, only the best & real FACTS! Believe us, we're telling the truth! — San Rafael Pacifics (@SRPacifics) March 30, 2017

Hey @SonomaStompers we have our lineups for Alternative Facts Night! pic.twitter.com/FBzCWYtne2 — San Rafael Pacifics (@SRPacifics) March 30, 2017

The game will feature a “salute to Russian democracy” & anyone with a Hawaiian birth certificate will be refused entry to the game.

You can find more info on “Alternative Facts Night” here. It just so happens to fall on Barack Obama’s 55th birthday.

If you want real tickets for a Pacifics game you can grab those for $10-$25 a game & watch them play all summer.