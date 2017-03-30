SF’s Goatchella Returns To The Ferry Building In April

March 30, 2017 10:19 AM
Filed Under: goat festival, San Francisco

This year will mark the 9th annual CUESA Goat Festival at San Francisco’s Ferry Building. The festival really started growing in popularity back in 2015 when over 17,000 people were expected to attend.

Why “Goatchella”? Well, the festival typically falls on the same weekend as one of the weekends of the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, CA.

The event celebrates all things goat between 8AM-2PM including a goat cheese sampling, arts & crafts, scavenger hunt, an animal welfare talk from CUESA, & of course, a chance to hang out with baby goats.

With baby goat at #goatchella2016 #cuesa #latergram

A post shared by Jen Choe Jung | SF CA (@grocery_choe) on

Be sure to head to this year’s Facebook event page & secure tickets if you’re hoping to get some quality time with an adorable goat.

They are so adorable, soft and smelly!! Bahaha~! 😄 #goatchella2016 #sf #sunnysaturday

A post shared by Hiroyuki Miyahara (@hiro.no.miya) on

There will be a limited edition #Goatchella t-shirt on sale this year for $20 as well, which itself totally makes the trip to the ferry building on April 15th worth it.

See you at #Goatchella.

 

