SF’s Goatchella Returns To The Ferry Building In April

This year will mark the 9th annual CUESA Goat Festival at San Francisco’s Ferry Building. The festival really started growing in popularity back in 2015 when over 17,000 people were expected to attend.

Why “Goatchella”? Well, the festival typically falls on the same weekend as one of the weekends of the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, CA.

The event celebrates all things goat between 8AM-2PM including a goat cheese sampling, arts & crafts, scavenger hunt, an animal welfare talk from CUESA, & of course, a chance to hang out with baby goats.

With baby goat at #goatchella2016 #cuesa #latergram A post shared by Jen Choe Jung | SF CA (@grocery_choe) on Apr 17, 2016 at 5:46pm PDT

Be sure to head to this year’s Facebook event page & secure tickets if you’re hoping to get some quality time with an adorable goat.

They are so adorable, soft and smelly!! Bahaha~! 😄 #goatchella2016 #sf #sunnysaturday A post shared by Hiroyuki Miyahara (@hiro.no.miya) on Apr 16, 2016 at 1:17pm PDT

There will be a limited edition #Goatchella t-shirt on sale this year for $20 as well, which itself totally makes the trip to the ferry building on April 15th worth it.

See you at #Goatchella.