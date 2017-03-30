Six Miyazaki Films Returning To Theaters Nationwide This Year

If the success of the Miyazaki art show & special screenings of his films in San Francisco in February were any indication, people still love the Japanese director’s animated classics.
Fathom Events & GKIDS are teaming up to bring six classic Studio Ghibli films to theaters nationwide from late June-November.
“My Neighbor Totoro,” “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” “Castle In The Sky,” “Nausicaä Of The Valley Of The Wind,” “Howl’s Moving Castle” and “Spirited Away” will all be screened.
You can sign up for early bird ticket access to Studio Ghibli Fest 2017 here. Official schedule & participating theaters will be released on April 28 & you can expect cinemas around the Bay Area to participate.
Here’s what we know so far about when these films will be screened:
- “My Neighbor Totoro” (1988) – Sunday, June 25 and Monday, June 26
- “Kiki’s Delivery Service” (1989) – Sunday, July 23 and Monday, July 24
- “Castle In The Sky” (1986) – Sunday, August 27 and Monday, August 28
- “Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind” (1984) – Sunday, September 24 and Monday, September 25
- “Spirited Away” (2001) – Sunday, October 29 and Monday, October 30
- “Howl’s Moving Castle” (2004) – Sunday, November 26 and Monday, November 27
- “Mune: Guardian of the Moon” (2017) – Dates TBD
Each film will be accompanied by award-winning animated shorts.
Oh, & Miyazaki is hard at work on his next film “Boro The Caterpillar”, which could premiere at a film festival in Japan this summer.