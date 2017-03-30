Six Miyazaki Films Returning To Theaters Nationwide This Year

If the success of the Miyazaki art show & special screenings of his films in San Francisco in February were any indication, people still love the Japanese director’s animated classics.

Fathom Events & GKIDS are teaming up to bring six classic Studio Ghibli films to theaters nationwide from late June-November.

“My Neighbor Totoro,” “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” “Castle In The Sky,” “Nausicaä Of The Valley Of The Wind,” “Howl’s Moving Castle” and “Spirited Away” will all be screened.

#totoro fanart A post shared by ⓣⓞⓣⓞⓡⓞ (@totoro_ghibli) on Nov 7, 2015 at 1:09am PST

You can sign up for early bird ticket access to Studio Ghibli Fest 2017 here. Official schedule & participating theaters will be released on April 28 & you can expect cinemas around the Bay Area to participate.

Here’s what we know so far about when these films will be screened:

“My Neighbor Totoro” (1988) – Sunday, June 25 and Monday, June 26

“Kiki’s Delivery Service” (1989) – Sunday, July 23 and Monday, July 24

“Castle In The Sky” (1986) – Sunday, August 27 and Monday, August 28

“Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind” (1984) – Sunday, September 24 and Monday, September 25

“Spirited Away” (2001) – Sunday, October 29 and Monday, October 30

“Howl’s Moving Castle” (2004) – Sunday, November 26 and Monday, November 27

“Mune: Guardian of the Moon” (2017) – Dates TBD

Each film will be accompanied by award-winning animated shorts.

Oh, & Miyazaki is hard at work on his next film “Boro The Caterpillar”, which could premiere at a film festival in Japan this summer.