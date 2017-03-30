Walker Stalker Con Coming To San Francisco

If you’re a fan of shows such as “The Walking Dead”, or “Sons Of Anarchy” you should NOT missing this convention coming to San Francisco’s Fort Mason Center over the weekend of April 15-16, 2017.

It’s not yet clear as to if this year’s Walker Stalker Con will feature the same immersive zombie experience that San Jose had last year, but the they are bringing you a chance to meet your favorite television stars.

Here’s the list of who’ll you be able to meet & watch speak at 2017’s event including:

Josh McDermitt

When you're really excited to meet @joshmcdermitt but low key think Eugene is shady AF right now. A post shared by Walker Stalker Con (@walkrstalkrcon) on Mar 26, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

Norman Reedus

🦁 A post shared by norman reedus (@bigbaldhead) on Mar 6, 2017 at 9:16am PST

Emily Kinney

Silly selfies are the best selfies! @emmykinney hangs with fans at #FFChicago (Come find her on the Walker Stalker side of our venue today!) A post shared by Walker Stalker Con (@walkrstalkrcon) on Mar 26, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

Ron Perlman

@WalkrStalkrCon Y'all don't miss this man! Go meet him. He's an absolute doll!! Love me some @perlmutations pic.twitter.com/uVqHxugAz3 — April Turner (@Awesome_Apryl) March 31, 2017

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

#JeffreyDeanMorgan #thewalkingdead #negan #twd A post shared by Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@jeffreydean.morgan) on Apr 4, 2016 at 9:08pm PDT

Plus literally anyone else you might care about from “The Walking Dead,” “Sons of Anarchy,” & “Boondock Saints”.

Tickets can be purchased here.

A schedule of the weekend’s events won’t be available until week of so keep up on the convention’s facebook event page.