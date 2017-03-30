Walker Stalker Con Coming To San Francisco

If you’re a fan of shows such as “The Walking Dead”, or “Sons Of Anarchy” you should NOT missing this convention coming to San Francisco’s Fort Mason Center over the weekend of April 15-16, 2017.
It’s not yet clear as to if this year’s Walker Stalker Con will feature the same immersive zombie experience that San Jose had last year, but the they are bringing you a chance to meet your favorite television stars.
Here’s the list of who’ll you be able to meet & watch speak at 2017’s event including:
Josh McDermitt
Norman Reedus
Emily Kinney
Ron Perlman
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Plus literally anyone else you might care about from “The Walking Dead,” “Sons of Anarchy,” & “Boondock Saints”.
Tickets can be purchased here.
A schedule of the weekend’s events won’t be available until week of so keep up on the convention’s facebook event page.