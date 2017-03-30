Walker Stalker Con Coming To San Francisco

March 30, 2017 9:05 PM
Filed Under: San Francisco, walker stalker con

If you’re a fan of shows such as “The Walking Dead”, or “Sons Of Anarchy” you should NOT missing this convention coming to San Francisco’s Fort Mason Center over the weekend of April 15-16, 2017.

It’s not yet clear as to if this year’s Walker Stalker Con will feature the same immersive zombie experience that San Jose had last year, but the they are bringing you a chance to meet your favorite television stars.

Here’s the list of who’ll you be able to meet & watch speak at 2017’s event including:

Josh McDermitt

When you're really excited to meet @joshmcdermitt but low key think Eugene is shady AF right now.

A post shared by Walker Stalker Con (@walkrstalkrcon) on

Norman Reedus

🦁

A post shared by norman reedus (@bigbaldhead) on

Emily Kinney

Ron Perlman

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

#JeffreyDeanMorgan #thewalkingdead #negan #twd

A post shared by Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@jeffreydean.morgan) on

Plus literally anyone else you might care about from “The Walking Dead,” “Sons of Anarchy,” & “Boondock Saints”.

Tickets can be purchased here.

A schedule of the weekend’s events won’t be available until week of so keep up on the convention’s facebook event page.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live