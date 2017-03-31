Cold War Kids Release New Music Video ‘Restless’

By Abby Hassler

The California-based indie rock band Cold War Kids just released a new single and music video, “Restless,” from their upcoming album LA Divine, set to come out April 7.

The video explores the lives of three people groups: a couple, a group of skater kids and a family. Contrary to the title, all these groups appear to be happy when shown in still shots at the conclusion of the video.

“LA people are typecast into two roles,” frontman Nathan Willett revealed about the inspiration for the track to Billboard. “The hungry single artist chasing their dreams OR the happy couple that is compromised and settled. You’re either edgy, moody, inspired or safe, soft and ineffectual. This is troubling to me. Where are the stories where love actually sets us free? What would it look like to live that way… to have the best of both worlds?”

Watch the official music video below.