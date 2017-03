MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (CBS) – Some April Fools’ Day jokes are just cruel, but this one is just fun.

Open Google Maps on your phone from now until April 4, and you’ll discover that the popular app can transform into a legendary video game – Ms. Pac-Man.

By tapping the Ms. Pac-Man icon in Google Maps, users can “chomp fruit, avoid ghosts and collect PAC-Dots along city streets.”

There’s also a leaderboard for players to log their high score and compete with friends.