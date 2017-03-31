Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 03.31.17

On today’s show, Kevin finally got a chance to talk about his much-troubled Kickstarter project, even if it still hasn’t gone live yet. His project is called Toe-Ster, a device you put on a coffee table that allows you to rest your feet without ticking off the home owner. His pitch was going over well until he was notified about yet another issue in the middle of his presentation. It’s almost as if all the powers in the universe are doing everything in their power to ensure that Kevin will not succeed in producing a Kickstarter page at all.

Plus, Let’s Get Offended looks at a program at a high school trying to make sure no kid eats lunch alone, which was something created by a Haitian immigrant who became one of the most popular kids at this high school in San Diego. Of course the show resents this program (most likely) because it didn’t exist when they were in high school, but listeners gave plenty of reasons to get offended, from the gender binary bias in the news report to the lack of mentions to any of the work Sean Penn has done in Haiti over the years. It seems the Bay Area and a constant state of being offended go together like peanut butter and jelly.

Also on today’s podcast:

Some new songs make their debut to welcome Ally’s new nickname of “Protein Farts”

Honoring the lost crayon color of Dandelion with a game of Crayola or Gay-ola?

All the new regulations you’ll face at Hippie Hill this year on April 20th

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes