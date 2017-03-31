Nationwide March Planned For Tax Day To Demand Trump Release His Tax Returns

March 31, 2017 7:30 PM
Filed Under: San Francisco, tax day march

Rachel Maddow’s reveal of some of President Trump’s tax information has not been enough to quell the concerns of many. Those who want more information plan to march nationwide on Saturday April 15th.

The idea sprung up after January’s Women’s March for a Tax Day march to demand the president release his tax returns.

There will be marches in over 110 cities that day & the SF one expects a crowd of 25,000+ to rally in front of Civic Center, then march down Market St. on April 15.

These Trump chicken balloons will be there:

The Facebook event page for the event currently has 25k people interested so expect a big crowd.

