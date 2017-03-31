Popular San Jose Ice Cream Parlor Sweet Retreat To Reopen Sunday

March 31, 2017 10:51 PM
Filed Under: San Jose, sweet retreat

A fire last June wiped out a strip mall in San Jose. Part of that strip mall included a popular ice cream parlor known as Sweet Retreat.

Now, after nearly a year of being gone – Sweet Retreat is set to reopen this Sunday April 2nd at 3PM at its new location (846-D Blossom Hill Road at Santa Teresa Blvd.) near Lucky’s.

🍨

A post shared by 🎂♉️ (@priscillaoronaxo) on

Sweet Retreat is known for its huge servings and wide selection. They will continue to offer 45 flavors of locally-produced Treat Ice Cream as well as frozen yogurt options.

Expect a big line for the ice cream parlor’s re-opening this Sunday.

 

