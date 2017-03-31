The Legend Of The Bay Area’s Abandoned & Haunted Amusement Park

Once a place of happiness & wonder, J’s Amusement Park was tucked away in Sonoma County town Guerneville from the 1960s until its close in 2003.

Rising costs led to the park having to shut down in the early 2000s, but the remnants of the the Mad Mouse roller coaster (recently torn down), the tilt-a-whirl, & bumper cars have remained on the site for years.

The Skaggs family who ran the park started to operate a haunted house on the site back in 2010 called Doctor Evil’s House of Horrors, which according to reviews was legitimately scary.

The abandoned amusement park itself is spooky enough itself, but as it turns out – the place is also reportedly haunted by a headless ghost.

As the story goes, about 30 years ago things got a little risqué between two park guests on the Scrambler ride. At one point while they were lying down on the ride the woman stretched out and hung her head off the side of the car right as a nearby girder was approaching.

Supposedly, her head struck the girder & went flying off, leaving her boyfriend clutching her body in a shocked embrace.

Since that supposed incident it has been said that you can spot the woman’s ghost at the abandoned park with her clothes a mess & her head…missing.

