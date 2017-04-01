Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day Is This Tuesday

The weather in the Bay Area is expected to be ideal this Tuesday, which is great if you plan to stand in line for a free cone at Ben & Jerry’s.

Free Cone Day is just 3 days away! Find your nearest participating location via the link in bio >>> #freeconeday #free #icecream A post shared by Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrysuk) on Apr 1, 2017 at 1:13am PDT

All participating Ben & Jerry’s locations will be dishing out complimentary cones (or cups) of flavors like cookie dough, phish food, Cherry Garcia, & much more as they’ve done annually to show customer appreciation since 1979.

The location on Center Street in Berkeley is also allowing you to purchase $2 skip the line passes with all proceeds going towards Camp Kesem Berkeley – an annual summer camp for kids who have been touched by a parent’s cancer.

We’ll see you at one of the four Ben & Jerry’s locations in SF, the one in Berkeley, the one in Napa, or the one in Oakland this Tuesday from 12-8PM.