Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day Is This Tuesday

April 1, 2017 2:12 PM
The weather in the Bay Area is expected to be ideal this Tuesday, which is great if you plan to stand in line for a free cone at Ben & Jerry’s.

All participating Ben & Jerry’s locations will be dishing out complimentary cones (or cups) of flavors like cookie dough, phish food, Cherry Garcia, & much more as they’ve done annually to show customer appreciation since 1979.

The location on Center Street in Berkeley is also allowing you to purchase $2 skip the line passes with all proceeds going towards Camp Kesem Berkeley – an annual summer camp for kids who have been touched by a parent’s cancer.

We’ll see you at one of the four Ben & Jerry’s locations in SF, the one in Berkeley, the one in Napa, or the one in Oakland this Tuesday from 12-8PM.

Our favorite day of the year is happening in exactly one week: Free Cone Day! See the link in our bio for more info.

A post shared by Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) on

 

