George Takei To Challenge Devin Nunes For His Seat In Congress In 2018

You know George Takei as Sulu in Star Trek and more recently for his political commentary online.

Takei has been very outspoken against the current Trump administration and now plans to take some serious action himself.

He plans to challenge embattled California congressman & head of the House Intelligence Committee David Nunes for his seat in 2018.

This Lannister never repays his debts. A post shared by George Takei (@georgehtakei) on Mar 26, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

Takei states “I think Nunes is vulnerable and I plan to prove that. People are tired of his ass-kissing of Trump.” He went on: “I want to be a champion for all people, but especially those whose voices are not heard often in the halls of Congress.”

Takei has taken up residence in California’s 22nd congressional district (which includes San Joaquin Valley, Fresno, & Tulare counties) in order to qualify to challenge Nunes next year.

For more, head to The Daily Buzz.