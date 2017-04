Girl scout cookie season is over for 2017. Sunday March 5th was the last day you could find girl scouts selling cookies.

You might be sad because you didn’t stock up on Thin Mints, Samoas, or whatever your favorite flavor is, but fret not. All flavors of Girl Scout Cookies are now available year-round on Amazon Prime, though they are a bit more expensive.

The boxes run about $10 per box on Amazon, which is totally worth it if you can’t wait until 2018.