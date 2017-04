What seemed like a cruel April Fool’s joke at first is actually legit. The season 3 premiere of “Rick And Morty” is currently streaming on loop over at adultswim.com until midnight (ET/PT) tonight.

The new episode features Nathan Fillion, Seal Team Rick, Shoney’s, and Mulan Szechuan Teriyaki McNugget sauce.

Please God, I don't ask for much, please let us gain enough cultural influence to force McDonald's into bringing back that fucking sauce. — Rick (((and Morty))) (@RickandMorty) April 2, 2017

Hurry over to adultswim.com to watch the season premiere before it’s too late.