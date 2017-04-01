Subsonic Playlist: 04.01.2017

10 PM
Lido – “Crazy” (Alison Wonderland Remix)
Keys N Krates & KRNE – “Right Here”
k?d – “Lose Myself” (Feat. Phil Good)
San Holo – “Light” (CrankDat Recrank)
Miike Snow – “Heart Of Me” (The Him Remix)
Big Wild – “I Just Wanna”
Whethan & Flux Pavilion – “Savage”
3LAU & Said The Sky – “Fire” (Paris Blohm Remix)
Bag Raiders – “Not Over”
Dom Dolla – “You” (Feki Remix)
Foster The People – “Pumped Up Kicks” (Polaris At Noon Remix)
Showtek – “On Our Own”
HONORS – “Over” (HIGHSOCIETY Remix)
BANKS – “Beggin For Thread” (Gryffin & Hotel Garuda Remix)
Attom – “Better” (Barens Chatter Remix)
Kaskade & CID – “Sweet Memories”
Illenium – “Fractures” (Feat. Nerve)
11 PM
PLS&TY – “Good Vibes”
Opia – “Falling” (Whethan Remix)
twenty one pilots – “Tear In My Heart” (Remix)
PHANTOMS – “Just A Feeling” (Feat. VERITE)
VERITE – “Somebody Else” (The White Panda Remix)
Klangstof – “We Are Your Receiver” (Autograf Remix)
The Killers – “Mr Brightside” (Two Friends Remix)
Gorillaz – “Andromeda”
Alan Walker – “Sing Me To Sleep” (marshmello Remix)
JYYE – “Oxygen”
Vanic – “Samurai” (BKAYE Remix)
Autograf – “Episode”
Human Movement – “Right Thang” (loosid Remix)
Dillon Francis – “Anywhere” (A-Trak Remix)
ruchir – “Sleepless”
Akira The Don – “Stranger Things”
12 AM
Alison Wonderland – “Messiah” (CrankDat Recrank)
RKCB – “Enough” (Felix Palmqvist Remix)
KSHMR & Felix Snow – “Touch”
Buku – “Front To Back” (Bassnectar Remix)
Bastille – “Good Grief” (Don Diablo Remix)
Illenium – “Sleepwalker”
Bishop Briggs – “Wild Horses” (Attom Remix)
Phantoms – “Been Here Before”
Virtual Riot – “Throwback”
Kicks N Licks – “World”
Pegboard Nerds & NGHTMRE – “Superstar” (Unlike Pluto Remix)
Jack Garratt – “Surprise Yourself” (Gryffin & Manila Killa Remix)
Alpha 9 – “The Night Is Ours”
Seven Lions – “Higher Love” (Feat. Paul Meany)
Coldplay Vs. Porter Robinson – “Fix Your Sad Machine” (Jack Davis Mashup)
Jauz – “Higher”
Pusher – “Clear”