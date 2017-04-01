Subsonic Playlist: 04.01.2017

10 PM

Lido – “Crazy” (Alison Wonderland Remix)

Keys N Krates & KRNE – “Right Here”

k?d – “Lose Myself” (Feat. Phil Good)

San Holo – “Light” (CrankDat Recrank)

Miike Snow – “Heart Of Me” (The Him Remix)

Big Wild – “I Just Wanna”

Whethan & Flux Pavilion – “Savage”

3LAU & Said The Sky – “Fire” (Paris Blohm Remix)

Bag Raiders – “Not Over”

Dom Dolla – “You” (Feki Remix)

Foster The People – “Pumped Up Kicks” (Polaris At Noon Remix)

Showtek – “On Our Own”

HONORS – “Over” (HIGHSOCIETY Remix)

BANKS – “Beggin For Thread” (Gryffin & Hotel Garuda Remix)

Attom – “Better” (Barens Chatter Remix)

Kaskade & CID – “Sweet Memories”

Illenium – “Fractures” (Feat. Nerve)

11 PM

PLS&TY – “Good Vibes”

Opia – “Falling” (Whethan Remix)

twenty one pilots – “Tear In My Heart” (Remix)

PHANTOMS – “Just A Feeling” (Feat. VERITE)

VERITE – “Somebody Else” (The White Panda Remix)

Klangstof – “We Are Your Receiver” (Autograf Remix)

The Killers – “Mr Brightside” (Two Friends Remix)

Gorillaz – “Andromeda”

Alan Walker – “Sing Me To Sleep” (marshmello Remix)

JYYE – “Oxygen”

Vanic – “Samurai” (BKAYE Remix)

Autograf – “Episode”

Human Movement – “Right Thang” (loosid Remix)

Dillon Francis – “Anywhere” (A-Trak Remix)

ruchir – “Sleepless”

Akira The Don – “Stranger Things”

12 AM

Alison Wonderland – “Messiah” (CrankDat Recrank)

RKCB – “Enough” (Felix Palmqvist Remix)

KSHMR & Felix Snow – “Touch”

Buku – “Front To Back” (Bassnectar Remix)

Bastille – “Good Grief” (Don Diablo Remix)

Illenium – “Sleepwalker”

Bishop Briggs – “Wild Horses” (Attom Remix)

Phantoms – “Been Here Before”

Virtual Riot – “Throwback”

Kicks N Licks – “World”

Pegboard Nerds & NGHTMRE – “Superstar” (Unlike Pluto Remix)

Jack Garratt – “Surprise Yourself” (Gryffin & Manila Killa Remix)

Alpha 9 – “The Night Is Ours”

Seven Lions – “Higher Love” (Feat. Paul Meany)

Coldplay Vs. Porter Robinson – “Fix Your Sad Machine” (Jack Davis Mashup)

Jauz – “Higher”

Pusher – “Clear”