It had been released in Japan previously, but now Disney has made the Metal Disney compilation available stateside.

The album features metal renditions of your favorite Disney movie classics performed by D-Metal Stars – a band that features former members of Dokken & Ozzy Osbourne’s band.

Hear “A Whole New World,” “Under The Sea,” “When You Wish Upon A Star” & much more now.