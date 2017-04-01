Tool Names Sammy Hagar New Singer As April Fool’s Joke

On Saturday afternoon we got at least one April Fool’s joke that was somewhat funny thanks to Tool.

The band joked o Facebook that “in an effort to nudge things forward in what seems to be an endless music writing process” singer Maynard James Keenan would step aside and let Sammy Hagar (Van Halen, Chickenfoot) take the reigns to help get the long-awaited new Tool album finished.

Maynard James Keenan Recording Vocals For New Tool Album

There has been actual news regarding a new Tool album this year & the band is set to tour this summer (with no Bay Area date yet), but hopefully we do get new music this year. Props to the band being able to poke fun at how long it’s been taking to give us the follow-up to 2006’s “10,000 Days”.