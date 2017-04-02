The Golden State Warriors Haven’t Lost Since Klay Thompson Signed A Fan’s Toaster

March 12th might have seemed like a normal, sunny Bay Area Sunday, but something special, perhaps even divine happened that afternoon in downtown San Francisco.

Amidst the roughest patch in the Golden State Warriors season & fresh off of a thumping at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs the night before, Warriors guard Klay Thompson had an appearance at the Old Navy on 4th & Market St. in SF.

A Warriors fan named Ronnie lined up to meet Klay & had his toaster in hand.

Klay obliged & signed the toaster:

Also here's Klay looking at me like I'm a dumbass. pic.twitter.com/SpMtwCiuC3 — Ronnie • GSWToaster (@R_Dollaz) March 14, 2017

& the Warriors have gone 10-0 since!

The mojo of the toaster has not gone unnoticed as Toronto Raptors all-star Demar Derozan was asked to sign one yesterday:

