There’s A Heavy Metal Yoga Class In San Francisco

April 2, 2017 12:42 PM
This isn’t the first class of its kind, but it appears to be SF’s introduction to heavy metal yoga.

Last month, Dottie Lux, employee-owner at The STUD in Soma (399 9th St.) hosted the first heavy metal yoga class at the bar/nightclub.

San Francisco was a success! #studbar

A post shared by Kevin Nguyen (@tecatehotties) on

While death metal yoga has become a thing in New York, and black metal yoga draws crowds in Los Angeles, San Francisco’s first heavy metal yoga class attracted a modest twenty or so curious people.

The event at the STUD offers a legit yoga teacher, heavy metal music, and mocktails to sip before & after your session.

The next class is set for Thursday April 13th and more details can be found on the Facebook event page.

