There’s A Heavy Metal Yoga Class In San Francisco

This isn’t the first class of its kind, but it appears to be SF’s introduction to heavy metal yoga.

Last month, Dottie Lux, employee-owner at The STUD in Soma (399 9th St.) hosted the first heavy metal yoga class at the bar/nightclub.

San Francisco was a success! #studbar A post shared by Kevin Nguyen (@tecatehotties) on Mar 27, 2017 at 1:23am PDT

While death metal yoga has become a thing in New York, and black metal yoga draws crowds in Los Angeles, San Francisco’s first heavy metal yoga class attracted a modest twenty or so curious people.

The event at the STUD offers a legit yoga teacher, heavy metal music, and mocktails to sip before & after your session.

The next class is set for Thursday April 13th and more details can be found on the Facebook event page.