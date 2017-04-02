WATCH: Madison Bumgarner Hits Multiple Home Runs On Opening Day

San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner was perfect through five innings this afternoon in an opening day start against the NL West rival Arizona Diamondbacks, but what he did at the plate was even more impressive.
Bumgarner has hit a pair of home runs in the season’s first game.
Bumgarner is the first pitcher to hit multiple home runs on opening day & he became the Giants all-time leader in home runs for a pitcher.
He also was the first Giants player to go deep twice on opening day since Barry Bonds in 2002.
His day isn’t done just yet as of this writing either.