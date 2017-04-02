WATCH: Madison Bumgarner Hits Multiple Home Runs On Opening Day

April 2, 2017 3:29 PM
Filed Under: home run, Madison Bumgarner, opening day

San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner was perfect through five innings this afternoon in an opening day start against the NL West rival Arizona Diamondbacks, but what he did at the plate was even more impressive.

Bumgarner has hit a pair of home runs in the season’s first game.

Bumgarner is the first pitcher to hit multiple home runs on opening day & he became the Giants all-time leader in home runs for a pitcher.

He also was the first Giants player to go deep twice on opening day since Barry Bonds in 2002.

His day isn’t done just yet as of this writing either.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live