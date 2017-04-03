Closed Since 1958; South Bay Mountaintop Set To Reopen To The Public

April 3, 2017 11:32 AM
Filed Under: mount umunhum

Mount Umunhum in the Santa Cruz mountains has had its summit closed off from the public for the past 60 years, but that’s changing come September 2017.

Mt. Umunhum Radar Tower Declared Historic Landmark

You might recognize the five-story radar tower on top of the mountain more commonly known as “the cube”. You’ll be able to get up close to the relic from the Cold War starting the weekend of September 16-17, 2017.

Mount Umunhum’s highest point rises at 3,486 feet so it should provide quite the hiking adventure for those looking to conquer it.

