Comedian Mike Epps Apologizes For Dancing With A Kangaroo

(LIVE 105) – Actor and comedian Mike Epps was blasted on social media on Sunday over video that shows him and a kangaroo, dancing at a Detroit comedy show. Epps can be seen on video holding the animal’s harness and it’s trainer carrying it around on stage.

Epps took to Instagram and posted a sincere apology for his actions that Friday night and said he will be donating money to a foundation that helps kangaroos. He also apologized for the way things got out of hand and that he didn’t mean any harm to come to the animal.

Look I wanna sincerely apologize to everybody ,I don't own the kangaroo and did not mean any harm to the animal it got outta hand and Iam sorry !and like I said I will be donating money to this foundation save the kangaroos ! Sorry if I offedend anybody I love animals sense I was a kid I had dogs my whole life !!#imadeabadmistake I keep taking down my post because of the back lash Iam getting!! thank you for forgiveness !! A post shared by Mike Epps (@eppsie) on Apr 2, 2017 at 7:06pm PDT

A representative for the United States Department of Agriculture said they are looking into the matter.

Epps is best known for his roles in the Friday and Hangover series of movies.

