Guide To The Must-Have Eats at The Oakland Coliseum

The 2017 MLB season has started and Oakland A’s fans are flocking back to Oakland Coliseum to cheer on their favorite team. A’s fans are hopeful their team can win their 17th divisional tile and their 10th World Series championship. While there are some new features in this year’s foodie lineup, like an updated dining spot and the addition of food trucks located between the Coliseum and Oracle Arena, fans can still expect to find a variety of great food choices all around the Coliseum. If you’re heading to the ballpark this season, here is a look at five of the best places to eat at Oakland Coliseum.

BBQ Ribs and Things

One of the most popular spots for great food at Oakland Coliseum is in Section 104. Located near the right field foul pole, BBQ Ribs and Things sells delicious rib slabs, sandwiches, and two or three combo dinners that come with bread a salad and with side-options like tri-tip, chicken, pork ribs and hot links. Desert options include sweet potato pie and peach cobbler. Beverages sold here are your average fare of soda, water and domestic or premium beer.

Burrito District

You can find the best variety of Mexican food and tasty choices at the Burrito District located in the Plaza Club Level. Choices here include burritos, Baja tacos, hot dogs, Polish sausages and super chicken nachos. Domestic and premium beer is also available, as are soda and water. Section 220 is just to the left of home plate along the third base line.

Chef Express

Despite its name, Fresh Classics over in Section 106 is not the place to go for a salad, fresh fruit or a chicken Caesar wrap. Instead walk on over to Section 108 along the third base line to Chef Express past the bar in Section 107. Other items available at Chef Express are hot dogs, nachos, pretzels and peanuts.

Saag’s Specialty Meats and Sausages

If you love sausage, stop by Saag’s over in Section 118 almost directly behind home plate. You have five options to choose from including bratwurst, hot links, Polish sausage, sweet Italian and Big Atomic Hot. The later is a mixture of pork and beef, with hot spices. All sausages come with green peppers and grilled onions. Saag’s is a San Leandro-based family business that first opened in downtown Oakland in 1933.

Shibe Park Tavern (formally Westside Club Bar and Grille)

As a nod to the Athletics’ history in Philadelphia, the Coliseum updates their premier dining facility, the Westside Club Bar & Grille and revamps it as the new Shibe Park Tavern. The renovated space features a new bar & seating area, brick walls and a pool table. The inviting new menu will appeal to all food connoisseurs. The bar boasts 50 beers on tap and features many local brews. The tavern opens to all fans from the opening of the gates to the end of each game.