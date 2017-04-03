Has Paula Deen Seen ‘Get Out’?

April 3, 2017 3:43 PM
Filed Under: Food Network, Get Out, Kevin Klein Live, Paula Deen

Paula Deen means different things to different people. To some, she’s the Food Network star who loves putting butter in all of her recipes. To others, she’s a former Dancing With The Stars contestant. And to more, she’s the controversial figure who was fired from her job because of racial slurs.

Paula called in to Kevin Klein Live this morning to promote her new show, Positively Paula. For most of the interview, she happily joked about topics ranging from weight loss to Instagram food pics. When host Kevin Klein brought up the the topic of her racially charged language, the Southern chef was concise.

“You can’t believe everything that you hear. And you can maybe believe half of what you read.”

Soon thereafter, Klein asked the cooking star if she’s seen the film Get Out. How did she respond? Listen below to find out.

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

More from Kevin Klein Live
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live