Has Paula Deen Seen ‘Get Out’?

Paula Deen means different things to different people. To some, she’s the Food Network star who loves putting butter in all of her recipes. To others, she’s a former Dancing With The Stars contestant. And to more, she’s the controversial figure who was fired from her job because of racial slurs.

Paula called in to Kevin Klein Live this morning to promote her new show, Positively Paula. For most of the interview, she happily joked about topics ranging from weight loss to Instagram food pics. When host Kevin Klein brought up the the topic of her racially charged language, the Southern chef was concise.

“You can’t believe everything that you hear. And you can maybe believe half of what you read.”

Soon thereafter, Klein asked the cooking star if she’s seen the film Get Out. How did she respond? Listen below to find out.

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.