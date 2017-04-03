Interview: A’s Shortstop Marcus Semien Talks Opening Day, Raiders Leaving, and Flip-Flopping Fans

Mark this down as another day that should be made a national holiday – Opening Day in Major League Baseball! The Oakland Athletics have their home opener tonight against the Angels. In honor of the occasion, shortstop Marcus Semien called in to Kevin Klein Live to talk all things hardball.

Marcus is a local guy – he grew up in the East Bay and attended Cal Berkeley for college. As a kid he loved the Giants, but obviously changed his allegiance when he joined the A’s. So what does he think of Bay Area fans who claim to root for both teams?

“A lot of time you see people with those half A’s, half Giants hats. And I’m like eh. I don’t really like that. You gotta pick one.”

One fan group Marcus does feel for is Raiders fans. Living in the East Bay, he’s seen how strong the team has become, only to pack up their stuff and move to Vegas.

“These Oakland Raiders fans are so happy with how the team has been playing, and now they hear this news and it’s pretty crushing.”

He’d later go on to criticize owners who are “chasing to become a billion dollar franchise”.

Check out the full interview with Marcus Semien by listening below:

