Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 04.03.17

On today’s Kevin Klein Live, Twinkie came back with audio from his visit to Hippie Hill this weekend to get expert advice on how to prepare for the “big day” later this month. Strangely, but not exactly surprisingly, his travels had him end up in the middle of an off-beat drum circle with a few folks with some rather paranoid thoughts about how “the man” is going to go after you for celebrating the infamous holiday in April. To be honest, the bigger threat certainly felt like having to listen to the drum circle for another minute.

Plus, Rest In Tweets honors the fallen folks who have left this mortal coil to go on to the great beyond, whatever that may be. Tweets from listeners honored the passing of the sexy ad campaign that made Carl’s Jr. so (in)famous, the crayon color Dandelion that Crayola removed from their 24 pack packages, and the creator of the rainbow flag that is synonymous with the LGBT community. It’s all the respect for the dearly departed that you would expect in 140 characters or less…

Also on today’s podcast:

Paula Deen comments on Get Out and plays some Useless Foodie with Useless Weirdo

A’s shortstop Marcus Semien talks about opening day excitement and talks about the strange fans of both the A’s and Giants

Robots that are now helping us reach peak laziness with personal ice cream delivery to your front door

And more!

