Matthew Perry Responds To Prime Minister Trudeau’s Rematch

(LIVE 105) – While on Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show in late March, ‘Friends’ and ‘Odd Couple’ actor Matthew Perry recalled a “not-so-proud” time in the 5th grade where he and a friend “beat up” now Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Perry said he was a “stupid kid” and that he was not “bragging” about what happened. “I didn’t want to beat him up,” Perry explained. “In fact, I think at one point I tried to turn it into love play.”

Watch the interview:



Now a grown up, 45 year-old leader of Canada, Trudeau wants payback. On a tweet on April 1st (yes, April Fools Day), Trudeau posted “I’ve been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn’t wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry?”

I've been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn't wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry? — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 1, 2017

The tweet went viral when over 34,000 likes and 12,800 retweets had everyone making jokes on the outcome. Perry then responded back in the most “Chandler Bing” way. “@JustinTrudeau I think I will pass at your request for a rematch kind sir (given that you currently have an army at your disposal)”

@JustinTrudeau I think I will pass at your request for a rematch kind sir (given that you currently have an army at your disposal) — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) April 2, 2017

Like a real leader, Trudeau was able to make his opponent yield without resorting to any actual action. Canada one, Chandler Bing zero.

