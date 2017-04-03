New Trailer For Universal’s ‘The Mummy’ Revealed

(LIVE 105) – Over the weekend, Universal Pictures released the second action-packed trailer for The Mummy starring Tom Cruise.

The new trailer features the backstory of the evil Princess Ahmanet and how Cruise’s character relates to her as the villain. Actress Sofia Boutella of Star Trek Beyond plays ‘Ahmanet’.

Watch the trailer here:



The film also stars Russell Crowe as Dr. Henry Jekyll, Annabelle Wallis of The Tudors, Courtney B. Vance of The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and New Girl’s Jake Johnson.

The film is directed by Alex Kurtzman of Fringe and Sleepy Hollow fame. Kurtzman will also produce Universal’s upcoming “Monsters Projects” including Van Helsing, a new twist in the ‘Dracula’ lore and The Invisible Man.

About The Mummy:

Thought safely entombed in a tomb deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient princess (Sofia Boutella of Kingsman: The Secret Service and Star Trek Beyond) whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension. From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, The Mummy brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters.

“The Mummy” will “rise” into theaters June 9th.



