San Francisco Oysterfest returns to Share Meadow in Golden Gate Park on Saturday July 1st with its usual array of live music, oysters, and Bay Area food vendors.

2017’s lineup has been announced and it features AWOLNATION, Kongos, Sir Sly, The Soft White Sixties, & Panic Is Perfect.

You can grab tickets now starting at $35 here.

hiphop and oysters. who woulda thunk. #warreng #sfoysterfest A post shared by tomas (@tkayo) on May 9, 2015 at 5:30pm PDT

See you in Golden Gate Park this summer.