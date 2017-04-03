San Francisco’s Bushmen Of Fisherman’s Wharf

“Be a man, put something in the can.” Was a common refrain from Gregory Jacobs after he spooked unsuspecting passerby’s. You know him better as the “bushman” who was usually stationed near Fisherman Wharf’s In-N-Out Burger.
Jacobs stated in the video above that he made between $69k-$73k a year by hiding motionless between branches & popping out to surprise those walking by…& then asking for money.
This notorious street performer passed away back in 2014 & many reports ran saying that the bushman was no longer, but as it turns out the original bushman is alive & well.
Jacobs often worked in tandem with another busker, the “original bushman” David Johnson, who has been terrifying patrons of Fisherman’s Wharf since 1980.
Jacobs & Johnson formed a partnership in 1999 before Jacobs branched out to do his own bushman thing.
Since Jacobs’ death in 2014, Johnson has continued to bring scares on the waterfront & often provides a spectacle for crowds who are aware of what’s about to happen to the unsuspecting.
If you hear an “oogah-boogah!” followed by a shriek while walking around one of SF’s biggest tourist spots, you know what happened.