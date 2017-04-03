San Francisco’s Bushmen Of Fisherman’s Wharf

“Be a man, put something in the can.” Was a common refrain from Gregory Jacobs after he spooked unsuspecting passerby’s. You know him better as the “bushman” who was usually stationed near Fisherman Wharf’s In-N-Out Burger.

Jacobs stated in the video above that he made between $69k-$73k a year by hiding motionless between branches & popping out to surprise those walking by…& then asking for money.

This notorious street performer passed away back in 2014 & many reports ran saying that the bushman was no longer, but as it turns out the original bushman is alive & well.

Jacobs often worked in tandem with another busker, the “original bushman” David Johnson, who has been terrifying patrons of Fisherman’s Wharf since 1980.

The bushman!One of my fav things at The Wharf. #sanfrancisco #bushman #funny A post shared by Marcie Lyons (@xoxomarcie) on Oct 28, 2016 at 4:25pm PDT

Jacobs & Johnson formed a partnership in 1999 before Jacobs branched out to do his own bushman thing.

Since Jacobs’ death in 2014, Johnson has continued to bring scares on the waterfront & often provides a spectacle for crowds who are aware of what’s about to happen to the unsuspecting.

What a day with #sanfranciscobushman #bushman. This will always be a fond memory with my Aunt, Uncle, and Nephew while they visited from Tennessee **keep your eye out for a brunette in a purple maxi dress ❤️👍 A post shared by Meaghan (@meaghanluvsmoose) on Mar 1, 2017 at 3:49pm PST

If you hear an “oogah-boogah!” followed by a shriek while walking around one of SF’s biggest tourist spots, you know what happened.