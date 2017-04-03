SF Man Ticketed For Eating Pizza At A Bus Stop

A homeless man in San Francisco is making headlines after a police officer issued him a citation for eating pizza at a bus stop on 7th & Market St.

The man’s offense was listed as “eating in a shelter,” which can carry a fine of up to $250.

There is an ordinance against eating or drinking in or on in a system facility or vehicle in areas where those activities are prohibited by that system.

So, technically, it is illegal to eat, or drink on MUNI & in bus shelters/train stations, but it’s a law that’s rarely enforced.

The man is due in court Wednesday, but the citation is expected to be dismissed.

