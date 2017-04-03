Soundcheck Playlist: 04.02.2017

9PM
COIN- i don’t wanna dance
DAYWAVE- something here (local)
THE KOOKS- be who you are
JUDAH AND THE LION- suit & jacket
K FLAY- high enough (local)
CHASE ATLANTIC- trigger
CHAIN GANG OF 1974- wallflowers
HOT FLASH HEAT WAVE- raindrop (local)
CEMETERY SUN- piece of shit
SPOON- can i sit next to you
RAG ‘N’ BONE MAN- skin
DREAMCAR- kill for candy
CATHEDRALS- don’t act like a stranger (local)
10PM
BLEACHERS- don’t take the money
BIRTHDAY- weekend walking (local)
BASEMENT- promise everything
SIR SLY- high
COLD WAR KIDS- so tied up (featuring Bishop Briggs)
SAM JOHNSON- future me (local)
JAMES HERSEY- everyone’s talking
FUTURE ISLANDS- ran
ALL TIME LOW- last young renegade
WATERS- hiccups
WARBLEY JETS- alive
LANA DEL REY- love
ARMORS- kerosene
THE FAMILY CREST- mirror love (local)
MISSIO- bottom of the deep blue sea
CREEPER- black rain
11PM
POWERS- dance
BLACK MAP- run rabbit run (local)
MAGIC GIANT- set on fire
888- older now
ALT-J in cold blood
HAZEL ENGLISH- fix (local)
LO MOON- loveless
YOUNGR- out of my system
REBEL AND A BASKETCASE- today
HAWAI- i’m not dead
ARIZONA- oceans away (mansionair remix)
BLONDFIRE- here and now
SAID THE WHALE- step into the darkness
OH WONDER- ultralife
EXHAUSTED PIPES- stay away (local)