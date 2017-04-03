“The Last Supper” Cannabis Dinner To Be Held In SF This Month

The minds behind some popular San Francisco restaurants/gastropubs like Tipsy Pig, Fog City, & Nightbird are teaming for an event in the spirit of 4/20.
Point Of View Vol. 4.20 “The Last Supper” is happening Saturday night April 22nd at a currently undisclosed location in SF’s Hayes Valley & will explore the world of cooking, eating, and drinking with cannabis.
Chef Mario Tolentino, culinary director of SF’s The Market, is behind the Point of View series and has some legit local chefs & bartenders on hand for this event.
Tickets can be purchased here for $125.
& more info on the event + who will all be involved can be found on the Facebook event page.