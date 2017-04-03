“The Last Supper” Cannabis Dinner To Be Held In SF This Month

April 3, 2017 2:54 PM
Filed Under: cannabis, San Francisco

The minds behind some popular San Francisco restaurants/gastropubs like Tipsy Pig, Fog City, & Nightbird are teaming for an event in the spirit of 4/20.

Point Of View Vol. 4.20 “The Last Supper” is happening Saturday night April 22nd at a currently undisclosed location in SF’s Hayes Valley & will explore the world of cooking, eating, and drinking with cannabis.

Point of View is back Vol. 4.20!!! Tickets available NOW on eventbrite!!

A post shared by Mario Tolentino (@chefmariotolentino) on

Chef Mario Tolentino, culinary director of SF’s The Market, is behind the Point of View series and has some legit local chefs & bartenders on hand for this event.

Brunch #thetipsypig #sf #thecity #sanfrancisco #california #brunch #vacation

A post shared by Joshua McFeeley (@mcfeelstagram) on

Tickets can be purchased here for $125.

& more info on the event + who will all be involved can be found on the Facebook event page.

 

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live