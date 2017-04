Tool have announced that they are returning to the Bay Area for a show on Wednesday June 21, 2017.

Excited to announce not one but TWO #Tool shows: 6.21 at @sapcenter and 6.23 at @golden1center! Tix on sale Friday at 10am! A post shared by Goldenvoice SF (@goldenvoicesf) on Apr 3, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

The band will also stick around northern California for a show Friday night June 23 at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center.

Tickets go on sale Friday April 7th & here’s more info on both shows: