WWE Wrestler John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella At WrestleMania 33

(Live 105) – After taking down The Miz and Maryse during Sunday night’s WrestleMania 33, things took a romantic turn for WWE Superstar John Cena and fellow WWE wrestler Nikki Bella. In front of a capacity crowd, Cena got down on one knee and proposed to his longtime girlfriend and partner, Bella.

I want to thank my always expressive "family" the @WWEUniverse for allowing me to have a #WrestleMania moment that I will NEVER forget! — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 3, 2017

Cena told the “Today” Show the next morning that he kept things quiet and that only one other person knew what he was going to do, during the massive WrestleMania event.

Before their appearance on “Today,” Bella tweeted:

2 hours of sleep but we're here in NYC for @TODAYshow so make sure to tune in soon!! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/w9N0L7WgCB — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 3, 2017

Although there was speculation on plans to marry Bella, Cena reacted to rumors about betting being made on the public proposal with “never bet” on pro wrestling.

Congratulations to the happy couple and their upcoming ‘main event’.



