Alameda County Fair Announces Concert Lineup For 2017

The annual Alameda County Fair returns to Pleasanton from June 16-July 9, 2017 for the usual summer fun & nightly concerts.

Come join us this weekend! Only 4 days left of the Alameda County Fair! #SpiritOfSummer A post shared by Alameda County Fair (@alamedacountyfair) on Jul 1, 2016 at 4:36pm PDT

Here’s who can find at the¬†amphitheater at Alameda County Fairgrounds each evening of the fair:

Friday June 16 – Sugar Ray

Saturday June 17 – Con Funk Shun

Sunday June 18 – Plain White T’s

Wednesday June 21 – Jana Kramer

Thursday June 22 – Tower Of Power

Friday June 23 – John Michael Montgomery

Saturday June 24 – ASIA featuring John Payne

Sunday June 25 – Rose Royce

Wednesday June 28 – Clint Black

Thursday June 29 – Ann Wilson of Heart

Friday June 30 – Super Diamond (Neil Diamond Tribute Band)

Saturday July 1 – Sheila E

Sunday July 2 – America

Monday July 3 – Queen Nation (Queen Tribute Band)

Wednesday July 5 – Wynonna & The Big Noise

Thursday July 6 – Journey Revisited

Friday July 7 – Foreverland (Michael Jackson Tribute)

Saturday July 8 – Jody Watley Featuring Shalamar Reloaded

Sunday July 9 – Night Ranger

All shows are free with admission into the fair & seats are first-come first-served.

For more info head here.