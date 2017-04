Two legendary alternative bands are teaming up for a North American tour this summer. Echo & The Bunnymen & Violent Femmes will play Saratoga’s Mountain Winery together on Sunday night July 30th.

Happy to announce our co-headline tour with @officialbunnymen this summer Vfemmes.com/tour A post shared by Violent Femmes (@officialviolentfemmes) on Apr 4, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

Tickets for the show go on sale Monday April 10th at 10AM right here.