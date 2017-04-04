Guy Fieri Wants To Let You Host Your Own Food Road Show

Bay Area-based celebrity chef Guy Fieri is getting another Food Network show. This one’s called “Guy’s Big Project” and appears to be a competition show between chefs who want to host their own food road show, similar to Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives”.

Fieri is looking for anyone from home cooks, to food bloggers, to restaurant owners and everyone in between who loves food and wants to share it with the world.

You’ll be pitching your own idea for a traveling food show and the deadline to apply is April 14, 2017.

You can apply here.

If you get picked you’ll be part of the first season of “Guy’s Big Project,” which will feature Fieri & a yet-to-be named co-host.

Apply soon & good luck.