Halsey Debuts New Single ‘Now Or Never’

April 4, 2017 3:13 PM
Filed Under: Halsey

By Radio.com Staff

Halsey has released a new single titled “Now Or Never.”

Related: The Chainsmokers Get ‘Closer’ with Halsey in New Video

The song arrives via a cinematic, six-minute-plus music video that nods to Baz Luhrmann’s 1996’s remake of Romeo + Juliet.

“The video for ‘Now Or Never’ (my directorial debut!) is one part in the center of a long narrative that tells the story of two people in love despite the forces trying to keep them apart,” said Halsey in a prepared statement.

“On its own the song is about two impatient young lovers,” she continued “but in the context of the hopeless fountain kingdom universe, the stakes are much higher for these two star-crossed lovers.”

The track is the lead single from the singer’s sophomore album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom which will be released on June 2.

Warning: the music video below contains a scene featuring intense gun violence.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live