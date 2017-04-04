Here’s What The Cast Of ‘Daria’ Would Look Like In 2017

MTV’s Daria premiered in March of 1997 and focused on the life of the cynical and intelligent Daria Morgendorffer and the people who made up her daily life in the suburb of Lawndale.
Daria co-creator Susie Lewis and character designer Karen Disher recently teamed up to reimagine the characters for present day and things are going mostly how you’d expect for Daria, Jane, Quinn, and the rest of the cast. Entertainment Weekly has the rundown.
Daria is still single, but at least she gets to hang out with Jane in NYC all the time.
• It's been 20 years? Damn… Thanks @agirlinabox and Karen Disher for this glimpse at the Lawndale locals today • #LaLaLaLaLa #ExcuseMe #Daria #JaneLane #Trent #IHateThisPlace • #Repost @entertainmentweekly ・・・ It’s been 20 years since the debut of #MTV’s hit #Daria, but the sardonic heroine and her crew still feel totally relevant today! 🙌🏽To commemorate the series, co-creator Susie Lewis and character designer Karen Disher reimagined their adored cast as they’d be today. (hint: Daria now has a toilet-trained cat named Godzilla 😂) Click the link in our bio to catch up with all your favorites! 📷: Illustration by Karen Disher for EW
It’s worth noting that creator Susan Lewis says she’d love to bring Daria back and we’re totally down.
