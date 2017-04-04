Here’s What The Cast Of ‘Daria’ Would Look Like In 2017

April 4, 2017 11:34 AM
Filed Under: Daria, MTV

MTV’s Daria premiered in March of 1997 and focused on the life of the cynical and intelligent Daria Morgendorffer and the people who made up her daily life in the suburb of Lawndale.

Daria co-creator Susie Lewis and character designer Karen Disher recently teamed up to reimagine the characters for present day and things are going mostly how you’d expect for Daria, Jane, Quinn, and the rest of the cast. Entertainment Weekly has the rundown.

Daria is still single, but at least she gets to hang out with Jane in NYC all the time.

It’s worth noting that creator Susan Lewis says she’d love to bring Daria back and we’re totally down.

For more head to EW.

