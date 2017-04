A celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love is set to take place at San Francisco’s Ocean Beach on Thursday night April 20th (4/20).

First bonfire of 2016 😎 #oceanbeach #oceanbeachbonfire A post shared by Dave (@davecha23) on Apr 3, 2016 at 1:22am PDT

There’s certainly a great deal of excitement for it as 5k people have marked themselves as interested on facebook.

The organizers at Now SF are encouraging attendees bring their own supplies, especially firewood.

ради этого стоило жить A post shared by • maha foma (daily) (@foma.daily) on Apr 2, 2017 at 9:11pm PDT

For rules & regulations on Ocean Beach bonfires head here.