“Invader Zim” Returning For TV Movie

“Invader Zim,” the cult classic Nickelodeon cartoon from the early 2000s is being revived by the network for a 90-minute television movie.

Entertainment Weekly is reporting that four of the key voice actors are in to reprise their roles for the movie. Richard Horvitz (Zim), Rikki Simons (GIR), Andy Berman (Dib), and Melissa Fahn (Gaz).

The movie will focus on Zim hatching his latest plan to conquer Earth.

Nickelodeon will also be giving us “Hey! Arnold” & “Rocky’s Modern Life” TV specials over the next few years.