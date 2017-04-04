Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 04.04.17

With everyone’s Kickstarter going live and presented on air, every member of Kevin Klein Live took it upon themselves to create a jingle for their products to create more interest. All five of them were aired for the Bay Area, where various styles were presented, from your stereotypical jingles as sung by cave monsters to songs that will probably be given a harsh copyright fine. Nonetheless, it certainly looks like no one on the show is getting their Kickstarter goals accomplished by their deadlines.

Plus, the show took a new quiz to try and figure out which person on the show is the cheapest. Early bets would say that it would be Useless Weirdo, but it seems like both Ally and Dead Eyes’ wife put in solid competition for cheapest as well. Questions discussed topics such as how long someone would be willing to hold on to leftovers, what denomination of change some one would be willing to pick up off the street, and more. Take a listen to see if you truly are a bigger cheap skate than the worst of this show.

Also on today’s podcast:

Some of the less than genius listeners play some Dollar Store Price Is Right

A check in with the winner of our 64 listener March Madness bracket extravaganza

Stats on which country produces the biggest cry babies on planet Earth

And more!

