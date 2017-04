Halsey is preparing to release┬áher sophomore album, “hopeless fountain kingdom” on June 2, 2017 & our first taste of the follow-up to 2015’s “Badlands” has arrived.

Hear “Now Or Never” now:

Halsey will play a few festival dates in southern California in May before heading off to Europe for the summer.

We’ll let you know when she plans to return to the Bay Area.