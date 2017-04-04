No Service Charges At The Shoreline Box Office Every Saturday

We’re gearing up for another summer of big shows at the Shoreline in Mountain View and starting this Saturday (4/8/17) the venue is offering a special.

Every Saturday from 10AM-2PM if you visit the Shoreline box office (1 Ampitheatre Parkway, Mountain View) you can buy tickets without service fees for the rest of concert season.

Here are some of the shows coming to the Shoreline this summer:

June 3 & 4 – Dead & Company

June 14 – Boston

June 15 – Future, Migos, Tory Lanez

June 22 – Korn, Stone Sour, & Baby Metal

June 24 & 25 – ID10T Festival (Feat. Weezer, Girl Talk & more)

July 8 – Train

July 14 – Goo Goo Dolls

July 21 – Counting Crows & Matchbox Twenty

July 28 – Avenged Sevenfold & A Day To Remember

July 29 – John Mayer

August 4 – Vans Warped Tour

August 12 – Steve Miller Band & Peter Frampton

August 16 – LIVE105 presents Incubus with Jimmy Eat World

August 24 – Kings Of Leon

August 26 – OneRepublic with Fitz & the Tantrums

September 3 – Nickelback & Daughtry

September 15 – Muse with 30 Seconds To Mars & PVRIS

September 27 – Sublime With Rome & The Offspring

(& one yet to be announced festival…)

Live Nation Announces $65 ‘Ticket To Rock’

For more head to Shoreline.ampitheatre.com.