No Service Charges At The Shoreline Box Office Every Saturday

We’re gearing up for another summer of big shows at the Shoreline in Mountain View and starting this Saturday (4/8/17) the venue is offering a special.
Every Saturday from 10AM-2PM if you visit the Shoreline box office (1 Ampitheatre Parkway, Mountain View) you can buy tickets without service fees for the rest of concert season.
Here are some of the shows coming to the Shoreline this summer:
- June 3 & 4 – Dead & Company
- June 14 – Boston
- June 15 – Future, Migos, Tory Lanez
- June 22 – Korn, Stone Sour, & Baby Metal
- June 24 & 25 – ID10T Festival (Feat. Weezer, Girl Talk & more)
- July 8 – Train
- July 14 – Goo Goo Dolls
- July 21 – Counting Crows & Matchbox Twenty
- July 28 – Avenged Sevenfold & A Day To Remember
- July 29 – John Mayer
- August 4 – Vans Warped Tour
- August 12 – Steve Miller Band & Peter Frampton
- August 16 – LIVE105 presents Incubus with Jimmy Eat World
- August 24 – Kings Of Leon
- August 26 – OneRepublic with Fitz & the Tantrums
- September 3 – Nickelback & Daughtry
- September 15 – Muse with 30 Seconds To Mars & PVRIS
- September 27 – Sublime With Rome & The Offspring
- (& one yet to be announced festival…)
For more head to Shoreline.ampitheatre.com.