Oddest Items Lost and Found Inside An Uber

SAN FRANCISCO (LIVE 105) – We’ve all done it. Stepped outside a vehicle and realized we might have forgotten something and poof, your Uber is gone. So frustrating.
Recently, Uber published their Lost & Found Index. An overview of forgotten items riders have left behind. From phones, wallets to keys and glasses, we tend to misplace the most common items in a car.
As it turns out, San Francisco ranked third in North American cities to forget stuff. New York comes in second and the number #1 most forgetful city is Los Angeles.
Uber also compiled a list of the strangest items found inside their cars. How often do you lose your valuable Nordic walking poles or misplaced your bulletproof vest? Granted, there are times when it’s difficult to find that grill set, but hey, at least it’s not something obvious like that back massage device.
Here’s a short list:
- Paintings
- Sweet potato care package
- Guitar
- Engagement ring
- Hot Cheetos
- Notary bag
- Smoke machine
- Pearl earrings
- Wedding outfit
- Corn hole boards
- Elf cut-out
- Expensive slippers
- Harry Potter glasses
- Salsa Verde
- Nintendo
- Dog sweater
- Arm sling
- Taser
- Vacuum
- Jewelry box
- Money bag
- Violin
Lucky for us, Uber provides a way to locate those items we lose via their mobile app:
One last bit of advice when riding an Uber…avoid bringing anything with you that may get forgotten on Sundays. Apparently that is the most common day we lose things.
© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.